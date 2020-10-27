US Markets

Mexican miner Grupo Mexico sees capex growing to $2.8 bln by 2023

Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport company Grupo Mexico expects its annual capital investment budget to more than double from $1.3 billion this year to $2.8 billion by 2023, its Chief Financial Officer Marlene Finny said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

