Mexican miner Grupo Mexico posts 4th-qtr profit of $1.274 bln

Grupo Mexico on Tuesday posted a fourth quarter net profit of $1.274 billion, the Mexican mining and transport company said in a filing with the country's stock exchange.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $3.217 billion.

