Mexican miner Grupo Mexico posts 4th-qtr profit of $1.274 bln

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Mexico on Tuesday posted a fourth quarter net profit of $1.274 billion, the Mexican mining and transport company said in a filing with the country's stock exchange.

The company's revenue for the quarter was $3.217 billion.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Abraham Gonzalez)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.