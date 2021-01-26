Mexican miner Grupo Mexico posts $2.3 bln profit in 2020

Recasts to focus on year-end 2020 profit, adds details on mining output, prices and revenue

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico reported on Tuesday a $2.30 billion net profit last year, up 4% compared to 2019, helped by higher mining output and growing revenues, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Its fourth quarter net profit was wider than the year-ago period, up 67% to reach $1.27 billion, according to the filing.

Grupo Mexico is one of the world's largest copper producers and a major Mexican rail operator.

During the fourth quarter, production of copper and silver were up compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Prices for gold and zinc also grew during the final quarter of 2020.

Gains in its mining division compensated for losses in the quarter at its transportation and infrastructure units, the company said.

Revenues for 2020 hit $10.91 billion, up about 2% compared to 2019 levels.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Grupo Mexico's revenue totaled $3.22 billion, more than a fifth higher than the year-ago period.

The company said it expects 2021 mining production levels to be similar to that of last year.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Abraham Gonzalez; editing by Grant McCool)

