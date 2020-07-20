US Markets

Mexican miner Autlan registers at least 84 coronavirus cases: sources

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican mining company Compania Minera Autlan has registered at least 84 cases of the novel coronavirus in the central state of Puebla, an official and a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

