US Markets

Mexican marine arrested over killing of two fellow marines, civilian

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published

A Mexican marine was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of shooting dead two of his comrades and a woman at a military installation in the north of the country, the Navy said.

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - A Mexican marine was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of shooting dead two of his comrades and a woman at a military installation in the north of the country, the Navy said.

The two marines and the woman, a civilian, were shot during the early hours of Sunday morning at a naval station in Mulege, a coastal town on the Sea of Cortes in the state of Baja California Sur, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy did not explain what had prompted the attack and said the matter was under investigation. The statement did not name the suspect, give his rank or identify the victims.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular