Mexican lower house approves emergency fund for coronavirus use

Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

Mexico's lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved a bill to create a fund that would free up nearly 181 billion pesos ($7.5 billion) for use in emergencies such as combating coronavirus.

The bill now passes to the Mexican Senate.

($1 = 24.3011 Mexican pesos)

