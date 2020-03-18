Mexican lower house approves emergency fund for coronavirus use

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved a bill to create a fund that would free up nearly 181 billion pesos ($7.5 billion) for use in emergencies such as combating coronavirus.

The bill now passes to the Mexican Senate.

($1 = 24.3011 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

