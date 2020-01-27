US Markets

Mexican leader blasts critics after supporters hector grieving family

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lashed out at critics on Monday after a group of his supporters angrily hectored members of a U.S.-Mexican family protesting to the government about the murder of their loved ones.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular