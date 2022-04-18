US Markets

Mexican lawmakers vote down president's plan to overhaul power market

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's constitutional overhaul of the electricity sector failed to pass the lower house of Congress in a vote late on Sunday, with opposition lawmakers denying the bill the two-thirds majority it needed.

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's constitutional overhaul of the electricity sector failed to pass the lower house of Congress in a vote late on Sunday, with opposition lawmakers denying the bill the two-thirds majority it needed.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular