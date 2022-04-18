Mexican lawmakers vote down president's plan to overhaul power market

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's constitutional overhaul of the electricity sector failed to pass the lower house of Congress in a vote late on Sunday, with opposition lawmakers denying the bill the two-thirds majority it needed.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)

