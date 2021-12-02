Mexican lawmakers swear in first woman governor of central bank

Adds Rodriguez sworn in; context

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexican finance ministry official Victoria Rodriguez was sworn in by Mexico's Senate on Thursday as the newest member of the central bank board, a week after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador picked her to be the next governor.

Lopez Obrador nominated Rodriguez to serve as the next head of the Bank of Mexico last week in place of his initial nominee, former finance minister Arturo Herrera, putting Rodriguez on track to become the first woman to hold the post.

Lopez Obrador's surprise change roiled markets and stirred concern about political interference.

Rodriguez on Wednesday repeatedly told lawmakers that she was committed to upholding the Bank of Mexico's independence and its single mandate of guaranteeing price stability.

Rodriguez will begin her post on Jan. 1, just as the current central bank chief, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, concludes his term.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.