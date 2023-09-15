News & Insights

US Markets

Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., sources say

Credit: REUTERS/MEXICAN GOVERNMENT TV

September 15, 2023 — 08:24 pm EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

Adds context

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States where he is wanted on drugs charges, two Mexican government officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican media, including news network Milenio, reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited.

The Mexican attorney general's office said it had no comment.

Guzman was arrested in Mexico in January after an intense firefight in the northern state of Sinaloa.

The U.S. government asked for his extradition in February, so he could face drugs charges in a U.S. court.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.