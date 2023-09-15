Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., sources say

Adds context

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States where he is wanted on drugs charges, two Mexican government officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican media, including news network Milenio, reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited.

The Mexican attorney general's office said it had no comment.

Guzman was arrested in Mexico in January after an intense firefight in the northern state of Sinaloa.

The U.S. government asked for his extradition in February, so he could face drugs charges in a U.S. court.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.