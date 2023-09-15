News & Insights

Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., source says

September 15, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States, a Mexican government source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican news network Milenio reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited, citing U.S. official sources.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
