Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., source says

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States, a Mexican government source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican news network Milenio reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited, citing U.S. official sources.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.