Mexican judge rejects industry bid to halt GMO corn, glyphosate ban

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - A Mexican federal judge ruled against a request by the National Farm Council to freeze implementation of a government plan to ban genetically-modified (GMO) corn and the widely-used herbicide glyphosate by 2024, national science council said on Monday.

Judge Martin Adolfo Santos Perez's ruling allows the executive order by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador late last year that outlines the planned ban to proceed.

A farm council representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Council of Science and Technology, CONACYT, is tasked by the president's order with identifying a substitute for glyphosate, which is used by thousands of Mexican farmers to clear fields prior to planting.

To date, 17 legal challenges have been filed against the planned ban, according to CONACYT, mostly from companies that have argued an imminent harm if it is allowed to proceed.

