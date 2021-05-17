US Markets

Mexican judge orders definitive freeze of parts of new hydrocarbons law

Contributor
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published

A Mexican judge has ordered a definitive suspension of certain provisions in the new hydrocarbons law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which seeks to strengthen state oil company Pemex, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge has ordered a definitive suspension of certain provisions in the new hydrocarbons law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which seeks to strengthen state oil company Pemex, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The decision suspended certain parts of the legislation, which was approved by Congress last month, the document showed.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular