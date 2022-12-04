US Markets

Mexican judge killed in state of Zacatecas

December 04, 2022 — 11:54 am EST

Written by Lizbeth Diaz for Reuters ->

Adds confirmation of death

MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge died on Sunday after being shot in the violent state of Zacatecas in northern Mexico, according to state government sources.

Judge Roberto Elias died Sunday, according to a state government source and social media posts by Arturo Nahle, presiding magistrate of the Zacatecas justice department. Nahle called for peace in Zacatecas.

Zacatecas has become one of the most violent regions in Mexico amid disputes between organized crime gangs for control of the state.

The head of the National Guard in the state, one of the highest-ranking commanders of Mexico's militarized police force, was killed last month in a confrontation with armed men during an operation against organized crime.

The state security secretariat told Reuters that police attended to reports of gunfire Saturday morning and found Elias injured in his vehicle. He was later brought to the hospital in serious condition.

Mexican National Guard general killed in clash in Zacatecas state

Mexican crime reporter killed in Zacatecas, adding to 'chilling' journalist death toll

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7145))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.