Mexican judge declares local airline Interjet in bankruptcy - document

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge declared local airline Interjet in bankruptcy Tuesday, documents from judicial authorities showed.

The carrier stopped flights at the end of 2020.

