Mexican judge declares local airline Interjet in bankruptcy - document
MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge declared local airline Interjet in bankruptcy Tuesday, documents from judicial authorities showed.
The carrier stopped flights at the end of 2020.
(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
