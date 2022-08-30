Commodities

Mexican judge declares local airline Interjet in bankruptcy - document

Lizbeth Diaz Reuters
A Mexican judge declared local airline Interjet in bankruptcy Tuesday, documents from judicial authorities showed.

The carrier stopped flights at the end of 2020.

