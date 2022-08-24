Mexican judge accepts charges against former top prosecutor regarding 2014 student disappearances

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge agreed to hear the charges against the country's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo in relation to his alleged role in the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, judicial authorities said Wednesday.

Murillo is accused of torture, forced disappearance and the obstruction of justice.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

