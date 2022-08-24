US Markets

Mexican judge accepts charges against former top prosecutor regarding 2014 student disappearances

Lizbeth Diaz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

A Mexican judge agreed to hear the charges against the country's former Attorney General Jesus Murillo in relation to his alleged role in the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, judicial authorities said Wednesday.

Murillo is accused of torture, forced disappearance and the obstruction of justice.

