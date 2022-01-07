US Markets

Mexican inflation slows in December, but remains above target

Daina Beth Solomon
Miguel Angel Gutierrez
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican inflation eased slightly in December, official data showed on Friday, bucking analyst expectations that it would accelerate again at the end of the year.

Still, inflation remained far above the target level, reinforcing bets the central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate next month for the sixth consecutive time.

Figures from national statistics agency INEGI showed inflation in Latin America's No. 2 economy slowed to7.36% last month from 7.37% in November. That compared with the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll for 7.51%.

However, the core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile items, grew to 5.94%from 5.67%, reaching its highest level since October 2001.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its benchmark interest rate more than expected last month to 5.50% as it sought to contain rising price pressures.

Banxico's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10. The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

Month-on-month, Mexican consumer prices increased by 0.36% in December, the INEGI data showed. Meanwhile, the core index of prices rose by 0.80% from November.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

