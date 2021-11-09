Mexican inflation rises faster than expected in October

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 6.24% in the year through October, official data showed on Tuesday, an inflation rate more than double the central bank's target that will likely lead to a fourth consecutive interest rate hike later this week.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.84% in October, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures from national statistics agency INEGI, to the highest level since December 2017. MXCPIA=ECI

It was higher than analysts polled by Reuters predicted.

Meanwhile, the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.49% during the month to an annual rate of 5.19%, a level not seen since May 2009. MXCPIX=ECI<MXCCPI=ECI>.

Mexico's central bank, known locally as Banxico, will likely raise its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, according to a separate Reuters poll this week.

All 22 analysts polled said they expect a rise: 19 predicting a 25 basis point boost to 5.00% and three others forecasting a more aggressive 50 basis point hike. MXCBIR=ECI

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Ken Ferris)

