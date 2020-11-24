Mexican inflation eases more than expected in early November

Updates with context, details

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation slowed by more than expected in the first half of November, taking it back to a five-month low within the central bank's target range, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Inflation slowed to 3.43% in the first half of November, undershooting the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll for a reading of 3.63%, and bringing down the headline rate to its lowest level since early June, INEGI said. ECONALLMX.

In the second half of October, inflation stood at 4.09%, above the upper level of the central bank's target range. The bank aims for inflation of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above or below.

A prolonged period of traditional pre-Christmas discount promotions helped cool price pressures, analysts said ahead of the publication of the data.

Usually lasting just a few days, this year the so-called "Buen Fin" shopping promotions were extended by retailers for nearly two weeks in order to reduce the risk of overcrowding in stores during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reduction in price pressures could create room for the central bank to lower borrowing costs when it next convenes to set interest rates on Dec. 17.

"The fall in Mexican inflation, to 3.4% y/y ... supports our view that Banxico will cut its policy rate by a further 25bp, which we now expect to happen at next month's meeting," Capital Economics said in a research note after the data.

Compared to the previous two-week period, prices rose 0.04%. Meanwhile the core price index, which strips out some volatile elements, fell by 0.11% over the period, yielding an annual core inflation rate of 3.68%, the figures showed.

The bank unexpectedly held rates in check this month, describing its latest move as a "pause" following a series of cuts during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.