Mexican inflation above forecast in early October, nudges over 4%

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation quickened faster than expected in the first two weeks of October, pushing the rate above the central bank's tolerance threshold, figures from the national statistics office (INEGI) showed on Thursday.

Compared with the first half of October 2019, consumer prices rose 4.09%, INEGI said, beating the final estimate of a Reuters poll of economists for a rate of 4.00%.

That compared with a rate of 3.93% in the second half of September. Thursday's figure was the same as the rate in the first half of September, which was near a 15-month high.

Mexico's central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band above and below that.

The INEGI data showed consumer prices rose 0.54% during the first half of October compared to the previous two-week period, lifted by the cost of food and drink, and some services.

The core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, ticked up 0.14% in early October. The core inflation rate was 4.00%, in line with the Reuters poll.

