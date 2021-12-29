Mexican health regulator authorizes Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala for emergency use

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator Coferpis said Wednesday it authorized the Cuban-made COVID-19 vaccine, Abdala, for emergency use.

The vaccine received a "favorable technical opinion" from experts, Cofepris said in a statement.

