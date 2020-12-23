Mexican growth just above forecast in Oct, inflation tame in early Dec
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew slightly faster than expected in October, while inflation was a shade below forecast in early December, easing to its lowest rate in six months, official data showed on Wednesday.
Compared to September, the economy expanded by 1.6% in seasonally-adjusted terms, the figures published by national statistics agency INEGI showed. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted growth of 1.5% over the period. ECONALLMX
Meanwhile, consumer prices rose by 0.34% during the first half of December compared with the final two weeks of November, yielding an annual inflation rate of 3.22%.
Headline inflation compared with a forecast for a rate of 3.27% and was just down on the figure in the previous two-week period of 3.23%. Inflation now stands at its lowest rate since the first half of June, central bank data show.
Still, the core price index, which strips out some volatile elements, climbed 0.52% in early December from the previous two week period, beating the forecast for an increase of 0.39%.
The growth data showed the economy shrank 5.3% in unadjusted terms in October compared to the same month a year earlier. That compared with a forecast for a contraction of 5.1%.
The uptick in the economy between September and October was powered chiefly by growth in secondary activities, which include manufacturing, which climbed by 2.0% on the month.
Tertiary activities, which include services, increased by 0.7%, while primary activities - encompassing farming, fishing and forestry - rose by 0.8%, the figures showed.
