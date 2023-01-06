Commodities

Mexican govt inks deal to buy Mexicana airline brand for $38.3 mln, union says

Credit: REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

January 06, 2023 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican government signed a deal with several aviation unions Friday to purchase the brand of the defunct Mexicana airline for 733 million pesos ($38.3 million), a union spokesman told Reuters.

The deal includes rights to use the airline's brand and the purchase of two buildings and a technical training center, spokesman Jose Alonso said in an interview. A time-frame for the payment has yet to be agreed upon, he added.

($1 = 19.1270 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.