Mexican government suspends Vulcan Materials' mining operations

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican government said on Friday it suspended the limestone quarrying activities of Vulcan Materials CoVMC.N in the coastal state of Quintana Roo, citing environmental damage.

"The exploitation of stony material under the water table has caused serious environmental damage," the government said in a statement.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has previously criticized what he called Vulcan's "destruction" of the area, reiterated on Monday that he would take legal action to stop mining there.

On Thursday, the U.S. company, headquartered in Alabama, said Mexican authorities had ordered a halt to quarrying, adding that the move was "unexpected." Vulcan said it had operated in Mexico for more than three decades.

