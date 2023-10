MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Thursday that Hurricane Otis, which early on Wednesday hit the coastal city of Acapulco as a Category 5 storm, left at least 27 people dead and another four missing.

