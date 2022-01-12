Mexican government not interested in Citi assets - minister

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's government is not interested in acquiring the Mexican assets of Citigroup which the U.S. bank is selling, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Wednesday.

Asked at a regular news conference about possible public sector interest in the assets, Lopez said the government was focused on various tasks, including major public works.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.