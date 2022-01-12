US Markets
Mexican government not interested in Citi assets - minister

Mexico's government is not interested in acquiring the Mexican assets of Citigroup which the U.S. bank is selling, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Wednesday.

Asked at a regular news conference about possible public sector interest in the assets, Lopez said the government was focused on various tasks, including major public works.

