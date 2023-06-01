Mexican government, Grupo Mexico agree deal over railway dispute

Adds context, background

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday officials had signed an agreement with Grupo Mexico to compensate the conglomerate for the governmenttaking over a section of railway it operates in southern Mexico.

As part of the accordsigned on Wednesday, a Grupo Mexico concession to operate another track has been extended eight years, Lopez Obrador told a government press conference.

The government last month occupied the 120 kilometer (75 mile) section of track in Veracruz state due to its importance to the president's plan to create a business corridor connecting the Pacific ocean with the Gulf coast across a southern isthmus.

Lopez Obrador also said a unit of Grupo Mexico had withdrawn a complaint against his rail project in the Yucatan peninsula known as the Mayan Train. The two multi-billion dollar ventures aim to lift economic development in the country's poorer south.

Grupo Mexico is controlled by Mexican tycoon German Larrea. After the track's occupation, it emerged Grupo Mexico was out of the running to buy the Mexico unit of U.S. bank Citigroup C.N, which said it would instead pursue an initial public offering.

