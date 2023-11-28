Mexican government gives military control of four more airports

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican government said on Tuesday that a company controlled by the defense ministry officially takes over four local airports as part of a strategy that gives the military greater control of infrastructure.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has entrusted the military with several key infrastructure projects, including a passenger train and two airports.

Documents published in the official gazette showed the transport ministry granted Grupogreate Aeropuertario Ferroviario Olmeca-Maya-Mexica rights for administration of airports in Palenque, Puebla, Puerto Escondido and Uruapan.

The company is already in charge of seven other airports across the country.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.