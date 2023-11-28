News & Insights

Mexican government gives military control of four more airports

November 28, 2023 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican government said on Tuesday that a company controlled by the defense ministry officially takes over four local airports as part of a strategy that gives the military greater control of infrastructure.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has entrusted the military with several key infrastructure projects, including a passenger train and two airports.

Documents published in the official gazette showed the transport ministry granted Grupogreate Aeropuertario Ferroviario Olmeca-Maya-Mexica rights for administration of airports in Palenque, Puebla, Puerto Escondido and Uruapan.

The company is already in charge of seven other airports across the country.

