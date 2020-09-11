US Markets

Mexican forex commission announces $7.5 bln in two auctions -statement

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Mexico's foreign exchange commission announced on Friday two currency auctions totaling $7.5 billion using a swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the finance ministry and central bank said in a joint statement.

Adds background details

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign exchange commission announced on Friday two currency auctions totaling $7.5 billion using a swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the finance ministry and central bank said in a joint statement.

Mexico's central bank said on July 29 that it extended the duration of a Fed swap line of up to $60 billion until at least March 31, 2021, from a prior expiration date of September 30.

In late March, Mexican financial authorities said they would activate the Fed swap mechanism to support liquidity in the market as the peso currency suffered sharp losses against the dollar.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Grant McCool)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular