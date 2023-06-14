Mexican financial system stable, resilient -central bank

By Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford

MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's financial system has a resilient and solid position despite a complex global environment in the first half of 2023, the country's central bank said on Wednesday during the launch of its financial stability report.

Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, highlighted the difficulties experienced by banks in the United States and Europe earlier this year but did not observe any risk of contagion following these events.

"The (Mexican) banking sector has continued to contribute to the overall financial system's resilience and sound position," Banxico said in a summary of its report.

The monetary authority added that it had conducted stress tests at Mexican banking institutions, with results suggesting that "Mexico's banking system has sufficient capital levels to face simulated adverse scenarios."

Banxico added that certain macro risks include a drop in demand, lower-than-expected global economic growth and tight global financial conditions.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Mark Porter)

