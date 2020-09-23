US Markets

Mexican financial authorities relax banking rules to help economy

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Mexico's finance ministry and banking regulator on Wednesday extended measures to allow banks as well as financial intermediaries to restructure loans and other credits to clients, the ministry said in a statement.

Adds details on measures announced

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry and banking regulator on Wednesday extended measures to allow banks as well as financial intermediaries to restructure loans and other credits to clients, the ministry said in a statement.

The measures are aimed at boosting the country's ailing economy and extend until next year several temporary rules designed to avoid defaults and loss of collateral.

Among the measures announced include relaxation of liquidity requirements until next March, extending the use of a capital buffer through the end of 2021 as well as temporary relief for 18 months for farming credits.

But the government does not intend to expand spending to strengthen the economy, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said after the statement was issued, adding that he saw a slow recovery after the rapid slump during pandemic lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular