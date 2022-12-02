US Markets

Mexican finance ministry plans early bond buyback for late December

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 02, 2022 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by Mexico City Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds detail of new external debt figures

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Friday it planned an early buyback of its 2025 bond for Dec. 29 in a plan worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

The ministry said in a statement that together with another previously announced bond buyback, the move would reduce payments of amortizations of external federal debt scheduled for 2025 by 70%, to $1.2 billion from $4.24 billion.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Chris Reese)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

