Mexican finance ministry plans early bond buyback for late December

Adds detail of new external debt figures

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Friday it planned an early buyback of its 2025 bond for Dec. 29 in a plan worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

The ministry said in a statement that together with another previously announced bond buyback, the move would reduce payments of amortizations of external federal debt scheduled for 2025 by 70%, to $1.2 billion from $4.24 billion.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

