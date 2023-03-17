Mexican finance minister says satisfied with sale process of Citibanamex

MERIDA, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Friday that the government is "satisfied" with the sale process of Citigroup's C.N Mexican retail bank Citibanamex, adding that the bank is now in the due diligence process with potential buyers.

The finance minister added that he had not heard any news that the two remaining bidders, billionaire German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX or the head of Mexico's Mifel bank Daniel Becker MIFEL.UL, had dropped out of the race to buy Citibanamex.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

