Mexican finance minister says oil hedge costs about $1 billion

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Thursday said the country's annual oil hedge costs "around $1 billion," without giving a precise figure for how much was spent on the program for 2020.

The Mexican government is under pressure to release more information about the program, the world's largest financial oil deal, which is designed to protect Latin America's second-largest economy against oil price crashes.

Last week, the government said it completed its 2020 program at $49 a barrel. But for the first time since at least 2001 it did not disclose the program's overall cost.

Asked by reporters how much Mexico had spent for the 2020 hedge, Herrera said "the hedge costs around $1 billion dollars."

