Mexican finance minister meets with IMF to discuss credit line renewal

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday that he met with the International Monetary Fund director on Friday to discuss the renewal of a credit line.

"In that meeting, the subject of the credit line that Mexico has was explicitly discussed," Herrera said in a virtual news conference, adding the mid-term review will be in a few days.

Last year, Mexico renewed its credit line for an equivalent of $61 billion, a reduction from $74 billion.

Herrera also said that the largest risks are not in the economy but in the resurgence of coronavirus cases, calling spikes in the number of cases in parts of Europe and the United States "worrying".

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Stefanie Eschenbacher, writing by Laura Gottesdiener, editing by Chris Reese)

