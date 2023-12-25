News & Insights

US Markets

Mexican father spends Christmas hoping for family taken by Hurricane Otis

December 25, 2023 — 08:13 pm EST

Written by Javier Verdin for Reuters ->

By Javier Verdin

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Candido Trinidad de la Cruz had been planning a family Christmas celebration until Hurricane Otis hit two months ago and flooded the Mexican beach resort Acapulco, sweeping away his wife and two children, and all their belongings.

On Christmas Eve, he was still hoping to find them alive.

With this in mind, Trinidad de la Cruz - whose leg was severely injured in the strongest hurricane to ever hit Mexico's Pacific coast - created an altar with family photographs, colorful flowers, garlands and candles to remind him of happier days.

The family had planned a Christmas dinner with grilled pork ribs. Instead, he skipped the meal, traditionally held on Dec. 24, and shared a few tamales, a Mexican corn dish, with his mother.

Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco early on Oct. 25 when he was home with his wife, their 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

It reduced homes to rubble, killing at least 50 people, with many more missing, and caused billions of dollars in damage to houses and hotels.

Like Trinidad de la Cruz, many Acapulco residents are still searching for loved ones and clearing up the disaster.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a $3.4 billion recovery plan and pledged to get the once-vibrant beach resort back on its feet quickly. Many local businesses, however, will have missed the vital tourist season: Christmas.

(Reporting by Javier Verdin Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Richard Chang)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.