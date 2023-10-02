Mexican ex-diplomat Roemer arrested in Israel, Lopez Obrador says

Adds background, Roemer past denial

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former Mexican diplomat Andres Roemer, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, was arrested in Israel and will be extradited, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Mexico's foreign ministry will provide more details later in the day, Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a regular government press conference.

Mexican prosecutors had previously submitted extradition requests to Israel with no success, authorities had said.

Roemer, a former consul general to San Francisco, became embroiled in one of Mexico's most prominent #MeToo cases after a woman publicly accused him of sexual abuse, prompting others to present similar allegations.

Roemer is facing sexual abuse and rape charges, according to Mexico City attorney general Ernestina Godoy.

Roemer, who also represented Mexico at the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO under the previous Mexican administration, has rejected the accusations.

"I have never raped, assaulted, threatened, or used any type of violence against any woman," he said in a statement in 2021.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.