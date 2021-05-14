Mexican energy regulator cancels permits due to lack of activity

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy regulatory commission (CRE) canceled 139 permits that had allowed private oil and gas companies to market refined products, as well as natural gas, citing inactivity for the terminations, according to a list the agency published on Friday.

The permits have been particularly important for firms that import gasoline and natural gas into Mexico, which liberalized its energy market several years ago following a sweeping reform that ended state-owned oil company Pemex's decades-long monopoly.

Congressional allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently enacted a new law that further modifies the country's fuel policies, including new preferences for Pemex and allowing the government to take over company installations under certain circumstances, but the legislation has been temporarily suspended by a judge.

The CRE's permit cancellations, published in the government's federal gazette, state that the companies have failed to use them from the beginning of last year through March 31.

Among the firms impacted are Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MCand Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, whose 30-year permits to market natural gas were both issued in late 2015.

Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

The previous judicial order temporarily blocked the implementation of the new law's provisions, including the cancellation of permits for firms that fail to comply with minimum fuel storage requirements set by the energy ministry.

It was not immediately clear if the judge's order also applies to the CRE's permit cancellations announced on Friday.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Laura.Gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.