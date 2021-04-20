Mexican energy committee votes to remove Pemex market power limits

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - The energy committee of Mexico's Congress on Tuesday approved a rule change that will remove some limits to the market power of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The rule change still needs to pass further congressional votes before becoming law, a statement said.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Adriana.Barrera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.