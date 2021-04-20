US Markets

Mexican energy committee votes to remove Pemex market power limits

Adriana Barrera Reuters
The energy committee of Mexico's Congress on Tuesday approved a rule change that will remove some limits to the market power of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The rule change still needs to pass further congressional votes before becoming law, a statement said.

