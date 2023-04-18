Mexican economy up 3.8% y/y in March - preliminary estimate

Adds month-on-month figure

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 3.8% in March compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous month, however, the economy likely grew 0.1%, INEGI added.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.