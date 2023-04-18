US Markets

Mexican economy up 3.8% y/y in March - preliminary estimate

April 18, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Ricardo Figueroa for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 3.8% in March compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous month, however, the economy likely grew 0.1%, INEGI added.

