Mexican economy up 3.4% y/y in July - preliminary estimate

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 3.4% in July compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

Compared to the previous month, the economy likely grew by 0.2%, INEGI added.

