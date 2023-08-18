News & Insights

US Markets

Mexican economy up 3.4% y/y in July - preliminary estimate

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

August 18, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Ricardo Figueroa for Reuters ->

Updates with month/month figure

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 3.4% in July compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

Compared to the previous month, the economy likely grew by 0.2%, INEGI added.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Kylie Madry and Toby Chopra)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.