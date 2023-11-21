News & Insights

Mexican economy up 2.9% y/y in October - preliminary estimate

November 21, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 2.9% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous month, however, the economy likely contracted by 0.1%, INEGI added.

