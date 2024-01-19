Mexican economy up 2.6% y/y in December - preliminary estimate

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 2.6% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

Compared to the previous month, the economy likely grew by 0.1%, it added.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; editing by Christina Fincher)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.