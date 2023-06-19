Mexican economy up 2.5% y/y in May - preliminary estimate

Adds month-on-month growth estimate in paragraph 2

June 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely grew 2.5% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Compared to the previous month, the economy likely grew by 0.1%, INEGI added.

