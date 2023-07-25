Mexican economy unexpectedly stalls in May versus April

Rewrites with details on the figures

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican economic activity was virtually unchanged in May versus the previous month, with total output shrinking very marginally, official data showed on Tuesday, undershooting expectations.

National statistics agency INEGI, which publishes economic indicators to the nearest tenth of a percentage point, said activity was flat between May and April.

However, the seasonally-adjusted index published by INEGI on which the figures are based showed a very slight decrease in May, equivalent to a drop of 0.035%.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast the economy would grow by 0.4% month-on-month.

A breakdown of the INEGI data showed primary activities, such as farming, fishing and mining, rose 0.3% from April, while secondary activities, including manufacturing, advanced 1.0%. Tertiary activities, which cover services, fell by 0.4%.

The growth hiatus comes after the economy had expanded in four of the previous five months.

Compared with the previous year, the economy grew 4.3% in May in unadjusted terms, up from 2.7% in April.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Writing by Isabel Woodford and Marguerita Choy)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.