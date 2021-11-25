Mexican economy shrinks more than expected in third quarter

Adds service drag, changes headline and lead

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous three month period, seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, with a sharp contraction in service sector activity driving the decline.

The number was an adjustment from previously published preliminary data that showed a smaller 0.2% contraction in the quarter. A Reuters poll forecast the final data would show activity shrinking 0.3%.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.