Mexican economy shrinks more than expected in third quarter

Mexico's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous three month period, seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, with a sharp contraction in service sector activity driving the decline.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous three month period, seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, with a sharp contraction in service sector activity driving the decline.

The number was an adjustment from previously published preliminary data that showed a smaller 0.2% contraction in the quarter. A Reuters poll forecast the final data would show activity shrinking 0.3%.

