Mexican economy shrinks more than expected in February

By Abraham Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy extended its decline as it shrank more than expected in February, mainly driven by weakness in the manufacturing and service sectors, the national statistics agency INEGi said on Monday.

The Mexican economy contracted by 5.1% in February compared to the same month last year, close to the worst-case scenario expectations of 5.5% by INEGI. It had had previously forecast a 4% decline.

On monthly terms, the economy shrank 0.3% in February compared to January, INEGI said. It was the third consecutive month-on-month decline since November, when the recovery appeared to peak.

Latin America's second largest economy has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its recovery is mainly linked to the economic performance of its neighbor, the United States, while its domestic market remains depressed, analysts say.

The services sector declined 5.8% in the February, while secondary activities, which encompass factory output, contracted by 4.5%. Primary activities farming, fishing and mining shrank expanded by 5.9%, INEGI said.

(Editing by Drazen Jorgic )

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.