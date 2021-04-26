Mexican economy shrinks 0.3 pct in February from January

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.3 percent in February from January and contracted 5.1 percent from February of 2020, the national statistics agency said on Monday. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

