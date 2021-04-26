Mexican economy shrinks 0.3 pct in February from January
MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 0.3 percent in February from January and contracted 5.1 percent from February of 2020, the national statistics agency said on Monday. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources
- Biden to Propose Hike in Capital Gains Taxes to Pay for More Child Care