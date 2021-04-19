Mexican economy shrank by more than 2% in March, estimate shows

US Markets

Mexico's economy contracted 2.1% in March compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were down 0.9% while tertiary activities such as services slid 3.1%, according to the INEGI data.

