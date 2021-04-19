Mexican economy shrank by more than 2% in March, estimate shows

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy contracted 2.1% in March compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were down 0.9% while tertiary activities such as services slid 3.1%, according to the INEGI data.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.