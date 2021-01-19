Mexican economy shrank 5.4% y/y in Dec, preliminary estimate shows

US Markets

Mexico's economy likely contracted by 5.4% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, according to a preliminary estimate from the national statistics institute (INEGI) on Tuesday.

INEGI said the figure drew on an estimate that secondary activities in Mexico, which comprise manufacturing, had last month fallen 4.9% year-on-year, and that tertiary activities, which encompass services, had slipped by 6.6%.

In November, Latin America's no. 2 economy probably shrank by about 4.3%, the INEGI estimate showed.

The coronavirus pandemic pitched Mexico into its sharpest downturn in decades, and restrictions on economic activity were stepped up in the Mexico City urban area in December.

